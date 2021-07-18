Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Football | Eric García: “We are privileged, being here is something unique” – Soccer video

Football

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Football | Eric García: “We are privileged, being here is something unique”

The FC Barcelona defender will be one of the players to repeat the Eurocup and the Olympic Games. The ex of the City has been very committed with the group when valuing like something unique and privileged to be present in an Olympic appointment. The idea is clear, not to think beyond the next game and to be able to form a human group capable of fighting for the medalals in Japan.

