Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, football | Controversy: The VAR, protagonist in the Spain-Ivory Coast

Spain went through a lot of suffering after a very tough game against Ivory Coast. Rafa Mir led the national team in extra time, but there was another protagonist in the game and that was the VAR. First annulled a goal to Mikel Oyarzabal at the edge of rest.

The Spanish striker, who had defined with mastery, saw how the goal did not rise to the scoreboard after reviewing it from the VOR room. At first the goal had been scored but after observing it carefully, the attacker’s position was incorrect and was narrowly ahead.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Spain’s penalty, signaled thanks to the VAR

23 MINUTES AGO

Definitive in overtime

A set piece in overtime was the second action. First, the Spanish players claimed hand after a shot in the small area. The collegiate, who had not indicated anything, leaned on the VAR and went to review the action.

Finally, decreed a penalty after carefully reviewing it and realize that Bailly had deflected the headbutt with his upper limbs. After that, Oyarzabal made it 3-2 and Spain took the lead for the first time on the scoreboard, being that way until the end of the match.

Dani Olmo pulled mischievously to score the goal of Spain

3 HOURS AGO

07/28/2021 AT 10:32 PM