Football

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Football | Carlos Soler’s wake-up call: “We have to adapt quickly”

Carlos Soler highlighted after Spain’s 1-1 draw against Japan prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that the Spanish team has to adapt quickly to the humidity and weather conditions of the Asian country quickly due to lack of time to ahead of the debut against Egypt in the group stage. Javi Puado was more optimistic, although he regretted not having won.

00:01:59, 12 hours ago