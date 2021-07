Soccer

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, football | Brazil-Egypt: The ‘canarinha’ wants the medals (1-0)

The Brazilian team beat Egypt (1-0) with a solitary goal from Cunha near the break in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Rio de Janeiro team had to deal with order and pharaoh discipline to enter in the fight for the medals. The South American team will seek the final against Mexico, which thrashed South Korea in their tie.

00:03:10, 3 hours ago