Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | First gesture of protest at the Games! Great Britain puts the knee to the ground – Soccer video by Explica .co July 21, 2021, 4:11 pm Football Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | First gesture of protest at the Games! Great Britain puts the knee on the ground The British players knelt at the start of the match against Chile as a sign of complaint against all forms of discrimination, in a match in which Great Britain beat the South Americans 2-0.