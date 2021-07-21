in Sports

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | First gesture of protest at the Games! Great Britain puts the knee to the ground – Soccer video

Football

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | First gesture of protest at the Games! Great Britain puts the knee on the ground

The British players knelt at the start of the match against Chile as a sign of complaint against all forms of discrimination, in a match in which Great Britain beat the South Americans 2-0.

00:00:18, 11 minutes ago

Most fans prefer streaming sports to pay TV: survey

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, women’s football: The terrible mistake of the Zambian goalkeeper against the Netherlands – Fútbol video