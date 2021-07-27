Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Escámez Peiró, masseur of the Spanish cycling team, positive for covid

Escámez Peiro I was already isolated for being close contact of the also masseur Joseba Eleguezabal, whose positive was known on July 23, the date of the inauguration of the Games.

Cycling | An unbeatable podium: Carapaz makes history for Ecuador

All cyclists were able to compete the next day in the road test, after passing the controls without problems.

East Wednesday 28 the two time trials are held, the masculine and the feminine.

Cycling | Carapaz goes gold in a van Aert and Pogacar film finale