in Sports

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Doncic and several players from Slovenia, hunted partying inside the Olympic Village

In the images that can be seen through the Instagram stories by Cristina Ouviña, you see several Players of the Slovenian national team seated at a table on which bottles of alcohol are also seen.

Luka Doncic was also the protagonist of this match, just after Slovenia’s match against Argentina, with Slovenian victory with Basketball | Did you know? Doncic caresses the historic Olympic scoring record of the former Real Madrid player. Of course, Luka is seen in relaxed attitude and with the shirt on.

Tunisia’s Islamist party gives in to elections to avoid autocratic regime

ONE: Battleground: Leandro Ataides hopes to knock out Aung La Nsang and earn a starting shot