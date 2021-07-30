Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Djokovic’s other reading on the Biles case: “Pressure is a privilege”

Simone Biles’s is being one of the stories of the Olympic Games. The American, and great star of Tokyo 2020, made public her problems to face the pressure after withdrawing from the first test in which she was opting for the gold medal.

After the performance I did, I didn’t want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. I think mental health is more present in sports right now. We have to protect our mind and body and not just do what the world wants us to do

There have been numerous tokens of affection from the world of sports for the American gymnast. Nor have our athletes been exempt, from those who reside in the Olympic Village such as Pau Gasol, to others such as Andrés Iniesta, who acknowledged suffering in a similar episode before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Novak Djokovic is another of the great stars residing in Tokyo 2020. The Serbian is looking for the Olympic gold to put an almost definitive finishing touch to a spectacular and unrepeatable 2021. After winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, he is only two games away from the golden metal and he would only need to lift the US Open to get the ” Golden Slam “. Something that only Steffi Graff has achieved in history, in 1988.

Nole did not hesitate to contribute his vision on the subject of Simone Biles. Far from showing his support or criticism, the number 1 in world tennis left another vision in . with some interesting reflections: “Without pressure there would be no professional sport. If you want to be the best in your sport, you must learn to cope with pressure. And how to deal with those moments on the court, but also off it “, explains the Serbian.

Djokovic, who in this tournament has to deal with the pressure of playing against history, assured that “it is a privilege.” “I can not say that I do not see or hear it. It is there, of course. But I have developed a way not to be distracted. I have learned to be able to stand on the court and play my best tennis,” says the big favorite for the gold medal in the Tokyo men’s singles.

