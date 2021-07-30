Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Djokovic, the worst rival for the bronze for Carreño

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR AND SCHEDULES, DATES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

The day of the semifinals in the fight for the medals in men’s tennis has certainly left a future unexpected and unwanted in all respects in Spanish aspirations. It is true that a confrontation between Pablo Carreño and Novak Djokovic could enter the pools, but not in a consolation round where the winner will get the bronze.

Karen khachanov he made Carreño bite the asphalt in the meeting that opened the day of the two remaining games. The Russian, who came in a great dynamic with only the defeat in the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Shapovalov in his last 10 games, did not grant options to the Spanish, who expected to be quoted in the fight for gold against the colossus against which he will now battle for the bronze medal, a certain Novak Djokovic.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Corretja analyzes the surprising elimination of Djokovic and the defeat of Carreño

4 HOURS AGO

Carreño: “I have lost an opportunity, but I have another one”

The Serbian succumbed to a Alexander Zverev that got to have the game very uphill, but that ended up transferring to the track the fury that caused him to throw a ball into the sky of Tokyo caused by a break against in the second round. There is no doubt that it will have been one of the best (if not the best) turning points of his life because his final emotion after winning the fight for gold confirmed that it is not just any victory.

GOODBYE TO THE ‘GOLDEN SLAM’ … AND TO THE DOUBLES

Zverev’s tears after defeating the world number one are a message to Carreño that Djokovic is not invincible, despite his 22 consecutive wins to date they made us suspect otherwise. Now those trains don’t run very often either. In fact, they are rather practically phantom stops, since it is only the Serbian’s fourth defeat so far in 2021, Zverev having joined the small group of privileged people that has defeated that of Belgrade along with Daniel evans, Aslan karatsev Y Rafael Nadal.

Deranged Djokovic: this is how he reacted after losing six consecutive games

Although their direct confrontations are not particularly flattering, with just one Carreño win in five games (Djokovic’s disqualification at the US Open), the Asturian is aware that he has fought his way hard and wants to feel metal. The Serbian’s fall also in mixed doubles with Stojanovic against Russians Karatsev and Vesnina in the semifinals It could be the prelude to the most resigned Dkojovic in a long time to doubly savor defeat. Carreño will test whether not being able to emulate Steffi Graf’s’ Golden ‘Slam’ takes its toll on Saturday. Resigned … perhaps, dead … not even close.

FOLLOW ALL THE SPORTS UPDATES THROUGH THE EUROSPORT APP

Tokyo 2020 Men

Tennis | Djokovic-Zverev: Goodbye to the Golden Slam (6-1, 3-6 and 1-6)

6 HOURS AGO