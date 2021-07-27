Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Did you know? The meaning of the flag that Hugo González showed in the final

The Mallorcan swimmer appeared in the final of the men’s 100 meters backstroke showing the cameras the flag of his team from the University of California, where the young man trains.

Spanish swimmer Hugo González in the men’s 100 meter backstroke final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

In the 2019-20 campaign he enrolled in California, at the University of Berkeley, together with the renowned coach Dave durvan. After long periods in Madrid due to the pandemic, Hugo González arrived at the Olympic Games with the idea of ​​having a medal option, since he was lowering all his marks

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Calendar, times and dates In the case of the 100-meter backstroke it has not been possible, but its star test still awaits: the 200 styles. Hugo González after the final: “The objective was to swim faster than in the semis.”

