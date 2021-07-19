Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Did you know? The history of gold in the Olympic medals

Possibly on some occasion you have wondered how much an Olympic gold medal is worth, beyond the sentimental value it may have for athletes who sacrifice part of their lives to get them. The reality is that the passage of time has been transforming the way these precious metals are manufactured and their configuration varies from one edition to another. Thus, throughout history, everything from all-gold medals to tin trinkets have been forged.

LAUREL’S APPLES AND CROWNS IN ANTIQUITY

In the first The Olympic Games held in classical Greece (776 BC-393 AD) had not yet established the tradition of awarding medals to the victors. The winners of the competitions obtained as a prize an apple or an olive and laurel wreath, being presented in the temple of Zeus. The reality is that these awards of little economic value were far from comparing with the honor and glory represented by the deeds of these ancient heroes.

FIRST APPEARANCE OF MEDALS, ATHENS 1896

125 years ago, Athens was once again the birthplace of the Olympic Games, thus beginning a modern era of the great planetary sporting event. In the Greek capital, use was made for the first time of the delivery of metals to the winners of the different athletic events. It should be noted that these medals were silver and, contrary to what one might think, this metal had more value than gold itself. The first person to win this precious medal, carved with the images of Zeus, the goddess of victory Nike and the Acropolis of Athens, was the American athlete James Connolly, after winning the triple jump event.

GOLD AS A LEADING PLAYER, SAN LUIS (MISURI) 1904

The American city of San Luis was the first to organize games outside the European continent. In them began the current tradition of placing gold as the main prize for Olympic champions. In fact, this edition and the next two (London 1908 Y Stockholm 1912) were the only ones in which the medals were made entirely of this metal, although they were smaller than usual and less heavy so that they were not very expensive. The medals were contested by 687 athletes (681 men and 6 women) from 13 countries, competing in 16 sports and 104 specialties.

MEDALS IN WAR PERIODS

The two great world wars not only depleted the largest world sporting event causing its cancellation in several editions (Berlin 1916, Helsinki 1940, London 1944), They also affected the making of the medals, losing a large part of their elemental components. The production of gold in the war times was destined mainly to the arms industry. In the games of London 1948, Europe was going through a precarious situation that took the delegations from each participating country to the extreme, since each of them had to provide the necessary food to survive during the event. It even got to the point of having to hand out tin medals.

THE VALUE OF THE FIRST PLACE

Europe was progressively recovering from this crisis, but the truth is that, in terms of Games, the medals of the first places were never made up entirely of gold, since the percentage that this precious metal currently occupies is minimal in comparison to times gone by. To this day and in the last games held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, a gold medal only contains 1.34% of this metal. The rest is 92.5% silver and 6% copper. In equivalence with respect to its weight, we speak that the medal barely has 6 grams of 24-karat gold.

MEDALS IN TOKYO 2020

The Tokyo 2020 medals, around 5,000, are made with recycled gold, silver and bronze. In April 2017, the Japanese country began collecting used mobile phones and technological devices. 78,985 tons were collected, including six million phones. Until March of this 2019 said collection lasted.

Despite the fact that the award to the winners of the Olympic tests is no longer or is expected to be made up of 100% gold, the value of a first place in the Olympic Games is still incalculable, and that honor is something that is not will never change.

