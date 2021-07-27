Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Did you know? The favorite pastime of Spanish athletes in the Olympic Village

There’s a new fashion sport in the Olympic concentration of Spanish athletes: it is the table tennis.

In recent days they have popularized some videos on social networks where we see different Spanish athletes practicing this sport in their spare time in the Olympic Village. A hobby unknown to the general public where athletes are demonstrating one of their hidden hobbies.

Tokyo 2020

All the medals of Spain in Tokyo: Cerezo, Valero and Chorraut

2 HOURS AGO

The first to go viral was Pau Gasol, who demonstrated his skills by playing a great point against the Spanish representative in this discipline Gaul Dvorak. A relaxed but competitive atmosphere where both had a good time resting.

However, this fact was not something specific. Players of the Spanish soccer team Pedri and Dani Olmo They were also encouraged to play against the Spanish ping pong representatives. A duel where the couple Maria Xiao / Pedri ended up taking the victory.

Spanish athletes have found a new hobby in an Olympic Village where the mobility is tremendously reduced. Table tennis has created a trend and surely more than one athletes will continue to show their talent in this discipline.

Tokyo 2020

‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 2 in 10 minutes

YESTERDAY AT 15:00

Tokyo 2020

‘Big in Japan’ | Adriana Cerezo: “I am still assuming what I have achieved”

YESTERDAY AT 2:46 PM