Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Did you know? Spain achieves a gold 1805 days after Ruth Beitia in Rio

It started very well Ruth who had no problem to overcome the 1.88, 1.93 and 1.97 the first time. She was the jumper who started the jumping rounds, and the pressure she put on her rivals was incredible. Determined career, verticality in his jump and a crossing without touching the bar at any time put him in an unbeatable situation to face the coming heights.

Meanwhile, the other competitors suffered the unspeakable to continue in the contest. Two of the favorites, Lithuanian Airine Palsyte and American Vashti Cunningham, fell 1.93. Blanca Vlasic, who jumped 1.97 to second with obvious signs of pain in her battered foot, or Kamila Licwinko fought every inch in agony, while the Cantabrian waited for another turn to jump. The German Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch, second in the ranking of the year, broke the bar over 1.97 along with the Italian Alessia Trost, losing the option to fight to be on the podium.

Ruth Beitia

With Ruth Beitia, Bulgarian Mirela Demireva jumped to the first 1.97, which was joined by Vlasic on the second attempt. Also the world leader of the year Chaunte Howard could with the height, completing the short list of jumpers that were going to play the medals.

Outcome it was not suitable for those who suffer from the heart. Ruth Beitia jumped in first position and dropped on her initial attempt. It was not a good jump, but his rivals suffered the same fate. In the second, things improved but not enough, which again led to moments of great nervousness until they saw that their test partners did not get it either. If there was a jump in which the Cantabrian was close, it was the third, but luck at that time was elusive. However, the goddess fortune was not far, and both Demireva, Vlasic and Howard could not exceed the bar by 2 meters, leaving Ruth as the new 37-year-old Olympic champion.

The winners of the Cantabrian had the climax that a jumper like Ruth Beitia deserved. Three times champion of Europe, 14 medals in major championships, the only Spanish to overcome two meters, countless titles of champion of Spain, and now the the only female athlete in Spain to have won the gold medal in an athletics event of the Olympic Games. He thus joins María Vasco, who to date, with her bronze in the 20-kilometer march, was the only one with a medal around her neck.

