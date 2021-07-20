Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Did you know? Miguel Indurain’s Olympic adventure in Los Angeles and the cursed gold

Miguel Indurain, yes, Miguel Indurain. If talking about the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games is talking about the silver in basketball against the United States of a young Michael Jordan or the feat of José Manuel Abascal in the 1500s to hang the bronze after the legend Sebastian Coe, few remember that the best Spanish cyclist of all time attended that distant Olympic event as a semi-unknown teenager. The most amazing thing was that despite the potential that he was already showing at that time in the amateur field, he didn’t even finish that online test on the Californian circuit of Mission Viejo.

A typical Los Angeles citizen might be more interested in the next Dodgers game in July 1984 or not running out of a ticket to the upcoming Michael Jackson concert. Maybe baseball or watching this musical genius float on stage was more interesting than the Olympics themselves. Within this Olympic festival, it is likely that a sport was even less interesting where, by regulation, its best athletes did not participate and with little local tradition despite the advent of Greg LeMond. Of course, it is flatly false that the Olympic cycling events were of little or no interest to the rest of the world.

Had he had little or no interest, he would not have been allowed to use the lenticular wheels for the first time in competition in the track events popularized by Francesco Moser in his attempts at the Hour Record, nor, of course, any of the almost 300,000 people present in every square meter of the Mission Viejo circuit, they would have ended up delirious with the victory of one of their own or celebrated one of the first North American golds in the medal table with Alexi Grewal.

Beyond that issue of the use of lenticular wheels on the track as a welcome first step to the immediate future of this sport, in cycling at that time it was already debated why proven professional cyclists could not participate in Olympic competitions. Only young amateurs or newcomers to professionalism did it. This debate lasted until shortly before Atlanta 1996, where coincidentally Miguel Indurain added his last great success by hanging that gold medal in the time trial. A pity, because if Barcelona 1992 gave birth to the Dream Team in basketball, the sport of two wheels missed a dream race with Indurain himself, Gianni Bugno or the rest of the great classicists of the time.

Indurain and three more

Long before that metal in Atlanta the young Miguel Indurain tasted a more bitter taste in Los Angeles: that of an evident inexperience and that of seeing himself at all times far from the best. It is obvious that the best in his career was yet to come, but the Navarrese cyclist himself had already raised some previous expectations in this race. Nothing less than a score of victories in the amateur field in just a year and a half of his career, having been an amateur national champion, plus the intuition of great versatility as a runner despite his great corpulence. The incipient Reynolds team -now Movistar Team- that in 2019 has celebrated its 40 years of history knew what it was signing, beyond this little fruitful and premature Olympic adventure.

In that summer of 84 Perico Delgado was already a cyclist in capital letters and Ángel Arroyo had already shown that he could dispute the Tour de France face to face with Fignon or Hinault. Few noticed the four young Spaniards who traveled within the Olympic expedition to Los Angeles. In addition to Indurain, Francisco Antequera, Manuel Domínguez and José Sanchís. Although the road cycling event took place the morning after the opening ceremony, at least they were able to experience the atmosphere of the Olympic village and mingle with other athletes in this adventure of life.

None of the rare but highly recommended written biographies of Miguel Indurain emphasize this first and little-known Olympic foray. Perhaps there is little to tell, because the race did not even finish as happened to almost all the Spanish Olympian except for Paco Antequera, who finished in an honorable 23rd position eleven and a half minutes from the winner in a test that only 55 cyclists completed.

However, it is enough to dive through the classifications and some chronicle of the time to find that In that list of participants of the road test there were cyclists with history still to be done and who today deserve to be remembered. For example, if Antequera – a subsequent selector in the three World Cups that Oscar Freire won – saved the Spanish honor, others who managed to reach the finish line later carved out a remarkable career. Namely: Colombian Fabio Parra in 21st position or the Mexican Raúl Alcalá touching the top ten, then showing that he was going to be a tough runner.

The glory that afternoon went to Alexi Grewal, who beat Canadian Steve Bauer in a very intense final. That silver medal made a career in Europe, becoming the leader of the Tour de France and collecting an interesting track record in addition to fighting for great classics such as Paris-Roubaix. The bronze in question went to the Norwegian Otto Lauritzen, who years later would earn his living as a notable wheeler, winning a stage of the Vuelta a España in 1993 and before that, in 1987 he had the honor of being the first cyclist from his country in win a stage in the Tour de France. None other than Luz Ardiden.

Digging into the history of road cycling in Los Angeles 1984 it can also be seen that then the time trial was for teams of only four cyclists, and the gold went to the Italian team led by Marco Giovanetti, winner of La Vuelta in 1990, accompanied by the giant Eros Poli, Mario Cipollini’s eternal pitcher and winner of a great stage in the Tour de France passing through Mont Ventoux.

To affirm therefore that this Olympic event was a school of cycling champions would not be completely misguided, as would also say that it was the first great international experience of Miguel Indurain before finally jumping to fame and just one summer before conquering the Tour del Porvenir to finish presenting himself in society as a world-class star in the making.

Positive and gold in a matter of ten days

And the winner? Coincidentally, Grewal achieved the momentary glory of that gold and later a forced entry into the Hall of Fame of North American cycling. But his leap into European professional cycling was not accompanied by great successes, quite the opposite. Beyond his confession in which he admitted to resorting to doping, he also made headlines for being expelled from a race for spitting at a camera from a motorcycle in a race.

Returning to the Mission Viejo circuit that July 29, 1984, Grewal knew how to see the decisive move along with six other cyclists. In the last two laps both he and Steve Bauer attacked and counterattacked providing a memorable show, especially at the last level where Grewal himself tried to take down his Canadian rival. Everything was settled in a sprint in which for the first time a North American cyclist won an Olympic gold in this sport, despite the fact that all the pools gave the sprinter Davis Phinney (father of cyclist Taylor Phinney, prematurely retired) as the top favorite. in this 2019).

Ten days before this Olympic gold tested positive in a doping test for an asthma-stimulating substance called phenylethylamine after winning the Coors Classic in Colorado. At the time these adverse analytical results were seriously addressed but in no case were they elevated to the category of scandal in the press. If that had been the case, neither the American Cycling Federation itself nor the Olympic authorities themselves would have authorized their participation.

The relevant strings were pulled, he himself appealed against this sanction, he ended up looking the other way since the controls were not ‘sophisticated’ at that time and Grewal ended up competing and winning, despite being suspended for a month for this positive and having been excluded in the first instance from the US team. The deafening shouts of the hundreds of people gathered at the finish line also cheered the triumph of that unknown athlete. It really didn’t matter, one of their own had won.

Miguel Indurain, on the other hand, was seen briefly and ended up going completely unnoticed on that 190-kilometer Olympic track. Although he only completed a few laps of the 12 that the circuit had, to some extent he lived a valuable experience for the future of everything he was going to live and especially win very shortly afterwards. Twelve years and five Tour de France or two Giro d’Italia won later, Miguelón also won gold on American soil. It was the end of his reign while Grewal’s gold at Los Angeles 84 was, much to his regret and said with all the respect in the world, the beginning of almost nothing.

