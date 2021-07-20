Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Diary of a special envoy: The long journey of Antonio Arenas

– Antonio Arenas

It’s 7:30 p.m. and it has been dark in Tokyo for more than an hour. If we were not in these latitudes (and it was not 28 degrees with enormous humidity) we would have the feeling of coexisting with the deepest winter, but it is something we will have to adapt to in these Olympics. Although we try to stay awake for a few more hours so as not to try to be defeated in the fight against jet lag, there is no shortage of wanting to go to sleep soon. It’s been a grueling 24 hours, but Alberto González (hereinafter “Pipe”) and I, we can already say with a huge smile on our face, that we are in Tokyo.

The highlight of the day has been that kind of Heptathlon that the Japanese government had prepared for us at the Haneda airport, where we had to wait patiently for the process of entering the country. Queues to validate the two PCR that we did in Madrid, queues to present the APP that endorses your health status and your “Activity Plan”, queues to validate the Olympic accreditation, queues to take a new antigen test, queues to receive the results … We were told that the mean of The wait to enter the country for workers who are not athletes ranged between 3 and 6 hours, but to be honest, I think we should have broken a first record this week, as our wait must have been around two and a half hours. We do not discover anything when we recognize the excess of neatness, order and education of the Japanese who have kindly attended us in each of the 12 tests of Hercules that we have patiently and resignedly passed. If we were convinced that these games were going to be exorbitantly unusual in many respects, entering the country has already been a resounding confirmation.

During the day, which has not been short, Pipe and I have brought out some of the Olympic memories that have bathed our childhood (his took place several decades ago) and we have reviewed moments that once made us emotional and that, hopefully are repeated in the next few weeks. It is curious how our memory works and the way in which, evoking those feats of the past, we also remember where we were, what we felt and what surrounded us in those circumstances. Barcelona marked us all and, although each one will have internalized certain moments, I clearly remember the medals of Fermín Cacho, Miriam Blasco, José Manuel Moreno or Daniel Plaza. And the football final, Jordi Arrese’s silver … But all those emotions and feelings multiply when you have the opportunity and the privilege of experiencing them live. Pipe told me how the London Olympics were for him one of the most transcendent experiences of his life, and I think I can say the same with my transit through Rio de Janeiro. The opening ceremony was simply spectacular, but watching the Guerreras, the basketball team, Ruth Beitia or the synchronized team it was unforgettable. Although I am not deceiving you, perhaps the most special moment was seeing Rafa and Marc López win your doubles semifinal match. I mention that match and not the final one, because due to a host of dire circumstances, that match was played on one of the smaller courts and only 175 people were able to witness that match. In fact, I could not have lived it live if it was not for a step that I found free next to Toni Nadal and Ángel Ruiz Cotorro.

On the plane to Tokyo Pipe and I we have traveled with great journalists like Gerardo Riquelme (Marca) and Orfeo Suarez (El Mundo) who have already accumulated many Olympic events behind their backs, but also with other younger colleagues who, at the end of their careers (I am convinced), will have ended up covering a good handful of events Olympians. José Rodríguez (Radio Marca), Eleonora Giovio, Alejandro Ciriza (El País), Nacho Labarga (Marca)… And upon arrival we will join the expedition of journalists who will disembark in the Japanese capital in the next few hours. Each one has a story, a background and a sentimental and professional bond that unites them with this appointment, the most important in which a sports journalist can work. And of course, I am not an expeption.

In 2007, the year before the Beijing Olympics, I proposed to Edu García directing a weekly Olympic program on Radio Marca. Thanks to his Olympic experience in Barcelona covering the Olympics for Onda Madrid, and to his adventures and misadventures in Atlanta, Edu had always instilled in me an overflowing passion for Olympism. But it was not the only one. I already had traces of that spirit thanks to another journalist (I get excited only when I write his name), who was decisive when it came to linking my professional future to journalism and sowing affection for all sports disciplines. I am talking about Juanma Gozalo, who that same year became part of the Radio Marca family and who agreed to direct the project that I had named “Olympic Village”. Working side by side with Juanma in an Olympic program was a privilege and one of those radio experiences that marked me forever.

And here we are in Tokyo covering a Olympics for Eurosport, a chain that has been preparing this event for years with great care so that viewers can enjoy an audiovisual and digital experience of the highest quality.

The special envoys We will try to be up to the task and adapt as best as possible to the circumstances, but we do it with the certainty and tranquility of having behind the best team of narrators, commentators, editors, presenters and technicians that a television could wish for an Olympic Games.

We are already here. Ready. Prepared. Excited.

Konnichiwa, Japan

