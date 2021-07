Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | David Valero, in ‘Big in Japan’: “It’s an incredible feeling”

David Valero attended us at ‘Big in Japan’ after getting the bronze medal in Mountain Bike. The Spaniard was very happy with the success and of course he wanted to dedicate it to his own. He completed a historic comeback and drew strength from where there was no place to climb position by position until he climbed into the Olympic box.

00:04:34, 40 minutes ago