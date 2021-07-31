Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | David Valero: “I knew that I was finishing well and that I could have a medal option”

Congratulations David, many of us followed your career live and you managed to lift half of Spain off the couch, how exciting! How have you lived those moments since you won until you arrived in your town? How was your return as an Olympic medalist?

Well, just today I had to take my bike and go around to clear my head, I was quite overwhelmed by all this (laughs). It has been a non-stop, since I got all the media asking me how the race had gone, what it felt like, how the comeback had been, everything in general (laughs). Well, the truth is that I have lived the return with tremendous pride, to go to represent your country and come back like this … Going to the Games is very complicated, all athletes go with the same intention, that of leaving the highest possible to our country, and obviously you are thinking of a medal, but from there to return with one … it really has been incredible. The trip has been very long, so I have been quite calm, but the good thing is that you have time to get an idea of ​​reality and what you will find when you arrive.

If they told you a few months ago that you were going to leave without a medal in the Olympic Games. to a Mountain Bike legend like the Swiss Nino Schurter, (gold in Rio de Janeiro 2016, silver in London 2012 and bronze in Beijing 2008, as well as 12 times world champion between the individual and relay modalities) Do you believe it or do you think it’s crazy?

Well … the truth is that Nino this year was not giving his best and I did not see a madness to leave him without a medal (laughs). If he was clear about one thing for Tokyo, it is that of all the runners who participated, there has been none that he has not beaten at least once. Except for Nino, who had a duel with him in 2017 and he beat me in the World Cup race. I’ve gone all out in the Olympics.

The greatest success of your career has come to you at the age of 32. How do you perceive it? Do you think it arrived early, late or just when it was supposed to arrive? What were you thinking about when you crossed the finish line?

Well, I think that this age for a professional cyclist is still a good age, right now is when I can perform the best. Maybe I don’t have the strength that a 22-year-old boy can have, but I do have veteran status and maturity as an athlete and that counts for a lot. When I was crossing the finish line … (takes a deep breath) I thought I had just achieved a dream career, in a special competition like the Olympic Games and … (snorts), because in the family, it suddenly occurred to me to think about Everything I have fought to get there, because you have to spend four or five years preparing to get there or maybe not.

David Valero achieves the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

David, has it been difficult to combine your social life with that of an elite athlete for so many years? What kinds of sacrifices have you had to make? Any remarkable thing that you will never forget?

Well, fat sacrifice I can really say that this pandemic year and a half. It has been very hard. You saw that this important appointment was approaching and when you least expected it, a regrowth would emerge. At those times I went out to train without stopping anywhere, I had no contact with my family and it was very hard. There is no effort without sacrifice, you have to know that. If you don’t have that sacrifice, you won’t have the triumph either.

Mountain Bike | David Valero achieves the bronze medal after a stellar comeback

Now that you are a father David, has it been more difficult to combine training and competitions? By the way, how has your family experienced the triumph?

No, the truth is that my wife can handle the work with the child quite well and I can also do it. I can’t complain, and when I leave I really miss them. They have carried my triumph in the Games in an incredible way. They know how much I sacrifice and my wife is my main pillar in all this, she is the one who always supports me, the one who is always with me and now I can enjoy this joy with her.

In recent years we are seeing how some Mountain Bike and Cyclocross stars of the caliber of Mathieu Van der Poel, Wout Van Aert or Olympic gold Thomas Pidcock, have made the leap to road cycling, achieving posh victories. Have you considered following that path marked by them?

No, no, not right now. I like mountain biking and the conditions that I have with my current team. Let’s see, maybe yes, but right now I would not have any clear offer and well, I think I would like to continue focused on Mountain Bike, especially for teaching the kids that the mountains can be enjoyed, you can be professional and good (laughs), give the sport a media boost so that it can catch up with the road.

Speaking of Van der Poel, possibly the big favorite of the Mountain Bike event and who was forced to retire after a hard fall, he complained about an obstacle that the organization eliminated without warning before the start of the race. Did you have a record of that?

Well, I think that there he was a little wrong when making that statement, because the previous days perhaps he did not realize it while training but that obstacle was no longer there. The ramp was gone. I think it was more a miscalculation of his than an organizational issue. I have seen the race repeated and you can see how it enters a little uncontrolled, wanting to save the situation without success. It was his confusion, but maybe he doesn’t want to admit it (laughs embarrassed), but I don’t know.

Perhaps this is a question with an easy answer but … does this Olympic bronze have more value than having been six times champion of Spain, in addition to a third place in the European Championship? What proportion would you give to each achievement of your career?

Well, all the results that you obtain throughout your sporting life, be it a victory or an important international result, have their importance and dedication. What happens is that an Olympic title in the media is much more important than any other, in addition to the fact that this happens every four years and you do not know the turns that life can take four years from now. You can get injured, anything can happen that makes you stop cycling … (sighs), life takes too many turns and you don’t know what tomorrow is. So for that reason this title is savored much more. You have to live in the moment (laughs)

David Valero poses with his medal

Was there something in Tokyo that made you feel at home?

Well, apart from the weather, because we have worked a lot to acclimatise to that heat that made me feel at home, I was very comfortable with my colleagues, in an environment that was very good … the Olympic Village is amazing and in the end the The fact that I felt at home made me feel very calm. Although I have to say that I am a fairly calm person, and the confidence that I had in myself also helped me to feel good. He knew that he was arriving well and that he could have medal options.

And speaking of David’s house, who do you think is more famous right now in your town, the Lady of Baza or you?

Buah! (laughs out loud). Right now in these 24 hours me. But the Lady of Trick is the Lady of Trick. The truth is that right now I have a lot of pull (laughs again), but right now this will pass. Let’s see if everything goes well and I can go back to training now and compete in the European Championship in Serbia on August 15 and continue making history here.

