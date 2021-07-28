Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, cycling | Van Vleuten vindicates himself: from savoring gold en route to winning it in the time trial – Cycling video

Cycling

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, cycling | Van Vleuten vindicates himself: from savoring gold en route to winning it on the clock

Annemiek van Vleuten took the gold medal in the women’s time trial. The Dutchwoman thus vindicates herself for her famous episode in the road test, when she entered the finish line thinking that she had won the race and was finally silver. The Swiss Marlen Reusser and the Dutch Anna Van der Breggen were silver and bronze respectively. Mavi García finished in 23rd place.

00:06:00, 2 hours ago