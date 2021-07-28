Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, cycling | The UCI condemns the racist insults of the German coach

Faced with this situation, the International Cycling Union has released a statement condemning these words.

Cycling | Serious racist insults from the German coach: “Catch the camel drivers!”

For the UCI, what was said by Patrick Moster, they go totally against the “values ​​that the UCI represents”. They highlight the commitment of the organization in the search for equality and the eradication of this type of practice.

They comment that in sport there is no “place for racism” and that “diversity” should be the way.