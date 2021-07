Cycling

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, cycling | Roglic heals his wounds with a display of gold

Primoz Roglic took the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 time trial event. The Slovenian surprised all the specialists and gave a marvelous display to surpass all his rivals by more than a minute. Tom Dumoulin and Rohan Dennis were silver and bronze, respectively, while Ganna and Van Aert, the two big favorites, surprisingly ran out of medals.

00:01:57, 17 minutes ago