Cycling

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Cycling | Evenepoel, Indurain style: He dubbed a Giro champion like a plane

Remco Evenepoel was the first favorite to start the men’s individual time trial in Tokyo 2020. The Belgian who was setting the best provisional times in the intermediate steps, dubbed in a spectacular way an entire Giro d’Italia champion, such as Tao Geoghegan Hart. The Briton could hardly even see his number.

00:00:53, 36 minutes ago