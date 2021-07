Cycling

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, cycling | Accountant analyzes the performance of Spain in Tokyo: “We did not get approved”

Alberto Contador analyzes in Eurosport the performance of Spain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The team led by Pascual Momparler has been very far from the fight for the medals on the road and Ion Izagirre could not even finish the time trial. Our expert doesn’t even pass.

00:00:40, an hour ago