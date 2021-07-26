Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Ceballos will miss the remainder of the Olympic Games due to injury

Dani Ceballos injured his ankle during Spain’s match against Egypt on the first day of the Olympic Games. The match ended in a draw, but the worst thing besides the result was that the Spanish footballer missed the remainder of the Games.

Days after the match, the worst fears are confirmed and Ceballos will not be able to play any more games with the Olympic team. During the day this Monday, Dani Ceballos has undergone an MRI as reported by the newspaper ‘As’, which confirms that the injury he suffers is a grade II sprain, which will have him removed from the playing fields from three to four weeks.

The Spaniard wants to force in case Spain reaches the semifinals or the final after the national team’s victory in the last game against Australia by 0-1, but seeing the severity of the injury it seems very unlikely that he can play a match again At the olympic games.

