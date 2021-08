Tennis

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Carreño, in ‘The Cube’: “Having to play against Djokovic relaxed me”

Pablo Carreño, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, was with Corretja in ‘The Cube’. The Spanish tennis player was very happy with the success achieved and believes that it is the result of the work of all these years. Having to play with Djokovic relaxed him, as he did not have the responsibility of being the favorite and that worked in his favor.

00:04:33, 24 minutes ago