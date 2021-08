Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Carolina Robles, excited after her fall: “I am proud to be a warrior”

Carolina Robles attended the Eurosport microphones after her sad fall that left her unable to access the final of the 3,000 meter hurdles in her Olympic debut. The Spanish athlete regretted her bad luck, was moved by remembering one of her teammates and, in addition to feeling proud of her career, promised to do everything possible to be in Paris 2024.

00:03:11, 12 minutes ago