Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Carolina Marín shows her support for Simone Biles and the importance of mental health

The bomb jumped at noon on Tuesday, July 27, while the final by women’s gymnastics teams took place. Simone Biles, absolute queen of artistic gymnastics and called to reissue the golds achieved in Rio 2016, was withdrawing from the test for no apparent reason to do so. In a few minutes of confusion, the organization made official the withdrawal of Simone Biles due to an injury, which would later be denied. Simone Biles herself, in an act of courage, came out of the situation and made public some problems of mental health that had been dragging long ago and that prevented him from unfolding on the stage like the legend that he is.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Badminton | Clara Azurmendi’s tender thanks to her family

07/20/2021 AT 20:09

“I have demons in my head when I’m alone on the mat, it is best to stop.

Artistic gymnastics | The last jump of Simone Biles before retiring

Upon reaching the mixed zone, Biles left this reflection of the NBC cameras: “Physically I was fine, I looked in good shape, but internally I needed to step aside. Now I need a few days to try a new start.” In addition, he denied an ankle problem, as has been speculated: “My pride is only slightly injured.” “After the performance I did, I did not want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. I think mental health is more present in sport right now. We have to protect our mind and our body and not just do what the the world wants us to do it, “he said.

The United States achieved a silver medal in that final, which was worth little in the face of a problem of this caliber. Above sport and other things in life, there is health and mental health, and Carolina Marín also wanted to make it visible in her networks in support of Simone Biles.

Carolina asks “to normalize, make visible and talk” about mental health and its problems. Carolina speaks from experience, that of overcoming a ligament injury to later become champion, the resilience to come back and come back stronger, because athletes are not only “referents” but also people.

Our Eurosport Experts analyze the situation of Simone Biles

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Badminton | Clara Azurmendi: “I will go without pressure, game by game”

07/13/2021 AT 2:31 PM

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Carolina Marín: “I will try to come back as soon as possible, hopefully at the World Cup”

06/30/2021 AT 4:39 PM