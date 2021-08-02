Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, canoeing | Video summary of the third series of K1-200 – Teresa Portela winner – Canoa / Kayak Aguas Tranquilas video

Canoe / Kayak Calm Waters

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, canoeing | Video summary of the third series of K1-200 – Teresa Portela winner

Teresa Portela qualified for the K1-200 semi-finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning her series with a time of 40,812. The Spanish paddler showed a very firm solvency and authority in her first contact with the Sea Forest channel, taking 315 thousandths of a second from the Hungarian Anna Karasz. The rest of the participants will have to go through the quarterfinals

00:01:50, 14 minutes ago