Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, canoeing | Video summary of the C2-1.000 series with Tano García and Pablo Martínez – Canoa / Kayak Aguas Tranquilas video

Canoe / Kayak Calm Waters

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, canoeing | Video summary of the C2-1.000 series with Tano García and Pablo Martínez

Tano García and Pablo Martínez qualified for the C2-1,000 semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after finishing second in their series, only behind the German pair. García and Martínez proved to arrive in very good shape for their first Olympic event and were even able to dose forces when they saw that the Czechs could not keep up with their rhythm and had the place assured.

00:06:54, 5 minutes ago