Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Canoeing | Teresa Portela, silver medal for a career in history

If there is a example of constancy, tenacity, durability, regularity Y effort, that’s the one of Teresa Portela. To their 39 years, the athlete born in Cangas del Morrazo, Pontevedra, has gone down in history becoming the Spanish with the most participations in the Olympic Games and he has done it in the best way, conquering a silver in the K-1 200 meter test which is the award for an exemplary career.

Canoeing | The sixth time was the charm! Portela achieved a magic silver in K1-200

Tokyo 2020

23 MINUTES AGO

His first appearance on the Sea Forest channel already hinted that Portela had arrived in a great moment, getting into the semifinals with authority. In them, the Galician paddler suffered a little more, but entered the fourth position, thus obtaining the right to fight to enter history, as she finally did.

Canoeing | At the end! Teresa Portela continues to shine with her own light in the K1-200

A path based on endurance

From Sydney 2000, where debuted with 18 years, until Tokyo 2020, the Galician has been present in each and every one of the six Olympic events, paddling, something she has never stopped doing. Not even her motherhood after London 2012 kept Portela away from the water for a long time, returning to training with her usual kayak in four weeks, to return to its calm waters, which sometimes are not so calm, where she enjoys and makes the children enjoy. Spanish fans.

With his usual calm on the appointed dates, 15 world and 18 European medals shone in a honors in which only a medal was missing from the Games. After five diplomas in two participations and stay with the honey on her lips nine years ago in British lands for just a sigh, the Galician paddler today puts a silver brooch to an admirable career.

Relive the interview with Teresa Portela in our Olympic Podcast:

PODCAST Olympic Planet, canoeing: Teresa Portela wants to make history

