Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, canoeing | Summary video of the final of K1-200 – Teresa Portela Silver Medal – Canoa / Kayak Aguas Tranquilas video

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, canoeing | Video summary of the final of K1-200 – Silver medal Teresa Portela

Teresa Portela took the silver medal in the final of the K1-200 canoeing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by being second with a time of 38.883 seconds, only behind the intractable New Zealand Lisa Carrington, who signed her best Olympic time . Portela, in her sixth Olympic event, won the award she so longed for, the award for a career full of effort and sacrifice.

00:04:36, 7 minutes ago