Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Can the Games be canceled? The IOC responds: “Are we 100% focused on celebrating them?

On the eve of the first rounds and three days before the opening ceremony (this Friday, 1:00 p.m. Spanish time), Toshiro Muto, head of the Games organizing committee, did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the Olympic Games due to the covid. As of this announcement at a Muto press conference, 67 positive cases have been identified and Japanese officials intend to monitor the number of infections. The person in charge of the Organizing Committee himself settled the matter, stating that they will be “vigilant” and that they will hold conversations with the organizers, if necessary.

The first answer

Tokyo 2020

Diary of a Special Envoy: Antonio Arenas’ Long Journey to Tokyo

AN HOUR AGO

After the controversy and scaremongering in some media generated by these words from Muto, a spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was blunt about it: “We are 100 percent focused on holding the Games successfully.”

The world has not emerged from the Covid crisis and, despite the efforts of Japan and the organizers of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, Tokyo and its facilities are not protected by an airtight bubble. What Toshiro Muto, head of the Organizing Committee, recalled this Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, no fewer than 9 new cases have been reported at the venues of the Tokyo Games. The latest is Czech beach volleyball coach Simon Nausch. On Monday, Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic also tested positive for coronavirus. At this time, the total of positive cases declared is 67.

Muto’s full statement

Asked about this very sensitive issue, Toshiro Muto was extremely cautious: “We cannot predict what will happen to the number of positive cases for the coronavirus. Therefore, we will have to continue discussing whether ‘there is a peak.” Before adding: “We have agreed that depending on the coronavirus situation, we will reconvene the five-party talks. At this point, coronavirus cases may increase or decrease, so we will think about what we should do. When the situation arises.” .

Regardless of Muto’s words, it is common for news of a possible cancellation before the start of the Olympic Games. Without going any further, in Rio 2016 the Zika virus was discussed and in London 2012 there were distinctive news of threats of attacks, calling into question the security of the event. Finally, they were carried out with total normality and in the case of Tokyo 2020 it is expected that they can be held in compliance with all security protocols and bubbles to avoid the most positive progress due to coronavirus.

The Tokyo Games on Eurosport: 4,000 hours and the first 100% digital

Tokyo 2020

Swimming | Poland sends home six swimmers selected by mistake

2 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo Games on Eurosport: 4,000 hours and the first 100% digital

4 HOURS AGO