Athletics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Camacho-Quinn hangs gold in 100-meter hurdles

The Puerto Rican athlete Jasmine Camacho-Quinn put Puerto Rico back on the map of Olympic athletics by winning the gold medal in 100 meters hurdles with a mark of 12.37 seconds that was enough to easily beat the world record holder, the American Kendra Harrison (12.52). Third was the Jamaican Megan Tapper. It is his first gold medal in athletics at a Games.

00:00:42, 41 minutes ago