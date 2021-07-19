Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Calendar, times and dates – 2021

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games dates

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic that causes COVID-19. Tokyo 2020 will begin on July 23, although there will be competition from Wednesday 21, until Sunday, August 8, 2021.

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 there will be a record number of competitions with 33. In total there will be 339 events, which will be held in 42 different competition venues.

Wednesday July 21

02:00 Women’s Softball – Group Stage

07:30 Great Britain-Chile and Japan-Canada – Women’s football

10:00 China-Brazil and Zambia-Netherlands – Women’s football

10:30 Sweden-United States and Australia-New Zealand – Women’s football

Thursday July 22

02:00 Women’s Softball – Group Stage

09:30 Egypt-Spain and Argentina-Australia – Men’s Soccer

10:00 Mexico-France and Japan-South Africa – Men’s Soccer

10:00 New Zealand-Korea and Honduras-Romania – Men’s Soccer

10:30 Ivory Coast-Saudi Arabia and Brazil-Germany – Men’s Soccer

Friday, July 23, 2021

12:00 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Day 1 – July 24, 2021

00:30 Rowing

00:30 Shooting 10m

01:00 Men’s volleyball

01:00 Badminton

01:00 Beach volleyball

01:00 Fencing

01:00 Men’s handball

01:00 Table tennis

01:30 Archery

01:30 Hockey

01:50 Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting

02:00 Hockey

02:00 Taekwondo

02:00 Artistic gymnastics

02:00 Baseball / Softball

02:15 Basketball 3×3

03:00 Women’s Judo -48kg

03:00 Men’s and women’s first round tennis

03:00 Boxing

03:00 Road cycling – Men’s race

05:50 Women’s Weightlifting 49 kg

06:15 Men’s Handball Germany-Spain

06:00 Women’s Water Polo 06:00 3×3 Basketball

06:15 Archery 06:15 Table tennis

06:20 Men’s Volleyball

06:30 Artistic gymnastics

08:30 Women’s soccer Chile-Canada and Japan-Great Britain

09:00 Beach volleyball 09:00 Women’s Judo -48kg final

09:00 Boxing

09:00 Horse Riding

09:00 Women’s soccer China-Zambia and Netherlands-Brazil

09:30 3×3 Basketball

09:30 Women’s soccer Sweden-Australia and New Zealand-USA.

10:00 Badminton

10:20 Women’s Water Polo South Africa-Spain

10:30 Hockey

11:00 Swimming

11:00 Taekwondo

11:00 Hockey

11:30 Men’s handball

11:30 Artistic gymnastics

11:40 Men’s volleyball

12:00 Baseball / Softball

12:00 Beach volleyball

13:00 3×3 Basketball

