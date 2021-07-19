Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Calendar, times and dates – 2021

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games dates
The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic that causes COVID-19. Tokyo 2020 will begin on July 23, although there will be competition from Wednesday 21, until Sunday, August 8, 2021.
At the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 there will be a record number of competitions with 33. In total there will be 339 events, which will be held in 42 different competition venues.
Wednesday July 21
02:00 Women’s Softball – Group Stage
07:30 Great Britain-Chile and Japan-Canada – Women’s football
10:00 China-Brazil and Zambia-Netherlands – Women’s football
10:30 Sweden-United States and Australia-New Zealand – Women’s football
Thursday July 22
02:00 Women’s Softball – Group Stage
09:30 Egypt-Spain and Argentina-Australia – Men’s Soccer
10:00 Mexico-France and Japan-South Africa – Men’s Soccer
10:00 New Zealand-Korea and Honduras-Romania – Men’s Soccer
10:30 Ivory Coast-Saudi Arabia and Brazil-Germany – Men’s Soccer
Friday, July 23, 2021
12:00 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
Day 1 – July 24, 2021
00:30 Rowing
00:30 Shooting 10m
01:00 Men’s volleyball
01:00 Badminton
01:00 Beach volleyball
01:00 Fencing
01:00 Men’s handball
01:00 Table tennis
01:30 Archery
01:30 Hockey
01:50 Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting
02:00 Hockey
02:00 Taekwondo
02:00 Artistic gymnastics
02:00 Baseball / Softball
02:15 Basketball 3×3
03:00 Women’s Judo -48kg
03:00 Men’s and women’s first round tennis
03:00 Boxing
03:00 Road cycling – Men’s race
05:50 Women’s Weightlifting 49 kg
06:15 Men’s Handball Germany-Spain
06:00 Women’s Water Polo 06:00 3×3 Basketball
06:15 Archery 06:15 Table tennis
06:20 Men’s Volleyball
06:30 Artistic gymnastics
08:30 Women’s soccer Chile-Canada and Japan-Great Britain
09:00 Beach volleyball 09:00 Women’s Judo -48kg final
09:00 Boxing
09:00 Horse Riding
09:00 Women’s soccer China-Zambia and Netherlands-Brazil
09:30 3×3 Basketball
09:30 Women’s soccer Sweden-Australia and New Zealand-USA.
10:00 Badminton
10:20 Women’s Water Polo South Africa-Spain
10:30 Hockey
11:00 Swimming
11:00 Taekwondo
11:00 Hockey
11:30 Men’s handball
11:30 Artistic gymnastics
11:40 Men’s volleyball
12:00 Baseball / Softball
12:00 Beach volleyball
13:00 3×3 Basketball
