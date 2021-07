Boxing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, boxing | Youness Baalla, disqualified for trying to bite his rival like Tyson

Moroccan boxer Younes Baalla was disqualified in the round of 16 of the heavyweight (81-91 kg) of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games when he tried to bite his rival, New Zealander David Nyika. An action that was reminiscent of Mike Tyson’s famous ear bite from Evander Holyfield.

00:00:18, an hour ago