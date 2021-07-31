Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Boxing | Video summary: Gabriel Escobar slams Asenov and approaches the medals – Boxing video

Boxing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Boxing | Video summary: Gabriel Escobar strikes Asenov and approaches the medals

The Spanish Gabriel Escobar, European champion, was one step away from the medals in the boxing flyweight of the Olympic Games by defeating the Bulgarian Daniel Asenov 4-1 this Saturday. In a rematch lawsuit for the 2019 European Championship final, Escobar with good combinations; he put the ‘jab’, insisted on the 1-2 and with waist movements he escaped. Saken Bibossinov, next rival.

00:01:14, 32 minutes ago