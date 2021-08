Boxing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, boxing | Kicks, sleeve cuts, punch to the camera … Mourad Aliev’s pot go

Mourad Aliev was disqualified at 1/4 super heavyweight at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was disqualified for an alleged voluntary header. From there, the Frenchman (born in Russia) went into a rage and kicked his mouth guard, made two sleeve cuts and even hit the TV camera. He sat for an hour in the ring as a sign of protest, considering his disqualification unfair.

