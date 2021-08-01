Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, boxing | Kicks, sleeve cuts … Mourad Aliev lost his head in the style of Djokovic – Boxing video

Boxing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, boxing | Kicks, sleeve cuts … Mourad Aliev lost his head Djokovic style

Mourad Aliev was disqualified in the super heavyweight quarterfinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for using his head in his fight against Britain’s Frazer Clarke. The French fighter did not take the decision well at all and went into a rage, spitting the mouth guard and kicking it on the ring, in addition to giving away several sleeve cuts, in clear disagreement with the referee’s decision.

00:04:32, 14 minutes ago