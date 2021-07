Boxing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, boxing | Gazi Jalidov gets into the quarters going from less to more

The Spanish Gazimagomed Jalidov went from less to more to beat Australian Aokuso Paulo 3-2 this Wednesday and reach the quarterfinals in the light heavy boxing division of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

00:03:06, 2 hours ago