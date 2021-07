Boxing

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Boxing | Gazi Jalidov falls to Khataev and stays at the gates of metal

The Spanish boxer Gazi Jalidov lost to the Russian Imam Khataev in the quarterfinals and was on the verge of a medal that he would have achieved by winning this fight. Jalidov, in tow throughout the contest, lost by KO in a third round in which he tried everything to defeat his opponent.

