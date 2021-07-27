Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, boxing | Did you know? From Cuba to La Coruña, the story of improvement of Emmanuel Reyes

From Cuba to Tokyo via La Coruña. Three countries on different continents and thousands of kilometers. Little in common except for the protagonist we refer to. Emmanuel Reyes, better known as ‘The Prophet’. A boxer of Cuban origin who has planted himself in the -91 kg quarter-finals. In little more than one round and after knocking out one of the favorites, the Kazakh Vasili Levit, silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Boxing | Reyes Pla’s impressive blow to knock down the Olympic runner-up

Emmanuel’s story is moving. One of those that value the effort of an athlete, but mainly of a person, to achieve a better life and fulfill a dream. Reyes began boxing, like many other children, to learn how to defend himself against bullies. At the age of seven he took his first steps in this sport and little by little he got hooked on the ring. So much so that it would not take long to stand out to access the national team.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Boxing | Youness Baalla, disqualified for trying to bite his rival like Tyson

2 HOURS AGO

Despite this, he was always going to have other boxers in front of him who would cut him off, relegating his figure to the second step and remaining in a lower plane in the Cuban team. Something that led to the need to turn his life around to improve and have more opportunities. The destination was Spain, specifically, La Coruña. His grandmother, father and uncle were there, who encouraged him to take the final step to evolve and be closer, among other things, a better life.

A long way

But nevertheless, as an elite athlete I only had the option of going to Russia or Azerbaijan, a step that he did not hesitate to carry out to get closer to his dream Galicia. After a long odyssey he managed to reach Spain in 2018, where in a short time he was able to gain a foothold in the national team to show off his great qualities. Despite this, the barrier of nationality slowed its takeoff as a boxer until the long-awaited news finally reached him in 2020. Emmanuel was already Spanish and the only thing he had to show was his potential and good work on a ring.

Reyes Pla in his fight against Vassiyv Levit – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Image Source: .

Since then he has not stopped harvesting good results and leave great sensations, pre-Olympic included, where he achieved second place in a narrow defeat to the current European and world champion, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, in a disputed combat. An exalted trajectory that now has its prize at the Tokyo Olympics.

The name of Emmanuel Reyes is no longer unknown to most of the country And your story shouldn’t go unnoticed either. A fighter and an example for athletes, but also for many people. The ‘Prophet’ has found an opportunity and a better life in Spain.No limits are set in Tokyo as a great representative of national boxing. And you will have a country behind thanking you for your efforts, there is no doubt about that.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Boxing | Reyes Pla’s impressive blow to knock down the Olympic runner-up

6 HOURS AGO

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Boxing | Gabriel Escobar qualifies for the second round after a great fight

YESTERDAY AT 10:11