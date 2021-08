Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | ‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 9 in 10 minutes

Marta Sánchez Bellas and Elena Villaécija bring us once again the best summary of the day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. A very complete day for the Spanish delegation where our two medal options did not fail. Zapata took silver in the floor exercise and Ana Peleteiro, bronze in the triple jump.

00:14:55, 2 hours ago