Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | ‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 5 in 10 minutes

As every day, we bring you the best summary of the day of the Olympic Games. Marta Sánchez Bellas and Elena Villaécija review everything that happened with our special envoys and experts. Sad day for the delegation is cloth with the shocking images of Paula Badosa and Nico Shera.

00:14:31, 4 hours ago