Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | ‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 4 in 10 minutes

As always, Marta Sánchez Bellas and Elena Villaécija bring us the best summary of the fourth day of Tokyo 2020. Maialen Chourraut thrilled us again with an Olympic silver. The handball girls won as well as the water polo boys. Heads and tails in tennis and boxing, Reyes Pla goes for the medal with force.

00:11:36, 43 minutes ago