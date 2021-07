Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | ‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 3 in 10 minutes

Marta Sánchez Bellas and Elena Villaécija once again bring us the highlights of the Tokyo 2020 event. David Valero was the main protagonist with the bronze won on mountain biking. Doncic left in Slovenia’s first game and once again amazed the world. Espanol tennis continues to give joy and Badosa and Sara Sorribes go for it all. The basketball team started out winning.

00:11:36, 27 minutes ago