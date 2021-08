Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | ‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 10 in 10 minutes

Elena Villaécija and Marta Sánchez Bellas return with the best review of the tenth day of these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was not a good day for the Spanish with Orlando Ortega’s injury and Lydia Valentín’s problems. The women’s hockey team fell to Great Britain in the quarterfinals and the women’s handball team is also heading home.

00:13:51, 24 minutes ago