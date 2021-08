Hockey grass

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Beatriz Pérez, in Eurosport: “We go with our heads held high”

Beatriz Pérez attended the Eurosport microphone after being eliminated in the women’s field hockey tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Spanish team lost to Great Britain, Olympic champion, in the shoot-out. Beatriz wanted to highlight the attitude of her companions and affirms that they leave with their “head held high” although annoyed.

00:02:49, 21 minutes ago