Beach volleyball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, beach volleyball | Video summary Spain-Canada – Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo

Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo were eliminated in the round of 16 of the women’s tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after being defeated by Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in straight sets by 21-13 and 21-13. The Spanish couple leaves with a bitter taste of Tokyo 2020 and their presence in Paris 2024 in the air.

00:01:27, 4 hours ago