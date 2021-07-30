Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beach volleyball | Summary: Lili and Elsa will play the pass to the second round against another third in the group – Beach Volleyball video

Beach volleyball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beach volleyball | Summary: Lili and Elsa will play the pass to the second round against another third in the group

The pair formed by Liliana Fernández Steiner and Elsa Baquerizo could not win (13-21 and 10-21) in their last group stage match against the Chinese Xinxin Wang and Chen Xue. This defeat means that the pair will have to play the pass to eighth in the confrontation against another of the third to continue in the fight for the medals.

00:01:27, an hour ago