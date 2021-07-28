Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beach volleyball | Summary: Herrera and Gavira beat McHugh-Schumann in a life or death duel – Beach Volleyball video

Beach volleyball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beach volleyball | Summary: Herrera and Gavira beat McHugh-Schumann in a life or death duel

The beach volleyball couple formed by Adrián Gavira and Pablo Herrera defeated (21-16 and 21-16) the Australians Cristopher McHugh and Damien Schumann in their particular “final” for being alive in the Tokyo 2020 competition. After two defeats initials, the Spaniards achieved a vital triumph that places them third in Group A and classifies them to continue playing for the Tokyo 2020 medals.

00:01:28, 12 minutes ago