Basketball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Basketball (F) | Cristina Ouviña: “We have played our basketball”

Cristina Ouviña attended to the Eurosport microphones after the victory against Canada that gives them the pass to the quarterfinals as first in group A. The Spanish highlighted the great game played in these three games and the great confidence of the group to face their next match. He also stated that they only had victory in mind to finish as group leaders.

00:01:10, 2 hours ago